Two youths arrested following vandalism and threats in the Bo'ness area

By James Trimble
Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:05 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 09:05 BST
Police officers answered the call from residents who had concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area and soon had two youths in custody.

The incidents happened in the Bo’ness area on Sunday, March 2 and extensive inquiries were then carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As a result, two male youths were identified and charged with a number of offences, including vandalism, threatening and abusive behaviour and assault.

"The two male youths will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police officers arrested two youths in connection with a number of offences (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Police officers arrested two youths in connection with a number of offences (Picture: Submitted)

