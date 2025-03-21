Two youths arrested following vandalism and threats in the Bo'ness area
Police officers answered the call from residents who had concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area and soon had two youths in custody.
The incidents happened in the Bo’ness area on Sunday, March 2 and extensive inquiries were then carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As a result, two male youths were identified and charged with a number of offences, including vandalism, threatening and abusive behaviour and assault.
"The two male youths will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”