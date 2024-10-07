Two youths arrested and charged in connection with Maddiston shop assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested two males in connection with an assault on a member of staff at a shop in the Maddiston area.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 28 when a sales assistant was assaulted by two youths when she tried to stop them from stealing alcohol from her shop.

Braes Community Policing Team officers subsequently traced and charged two males in relation to the – one of the males was also charged with smashing a service bus window in California on September 30.