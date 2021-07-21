Two women arrested over Haggs Scotmid 'disturbance'

The incident took place at Scotmid in Kilsyth Road on Monday night.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received report of a disturbance on Kilsyth Road around 6.45pm on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Police confirmed two women were arrested and charged in connection with an incident at Scotmid in Kilsyth Road, Haggs on Monday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Two women, aged 59 and 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“The 34-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday) and the 59-year-old will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.