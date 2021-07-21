Two women arrested over Haggs Scotmid 'disturbance'
Two women have been charged in connection with a “disturbance” at a Haggs shop.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 1:20 pm
The incident took place at Scotmid in Kilsyth Road on Monday night.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received report of a disturbance on Kilsyth Road around 6.45pm on Monday, July 19, 2021.
“Two women, aged 59 and 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
“The 34-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday) and the 59-year-old will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”