Two women have appeared in court accused of stealing a pensioner’s handbag.

A 37-year-old and a 39-year-old face a charge of theft from a 73-year-old woman in Lower Newmarket Street, Falkirk, near to the area’s taxi rank, on Thursday, January 3.

The pair appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court later that day but made no plea or declaration and were bailed for further social work reports.