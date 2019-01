Police are investigating two instances of vandalism in nearby streets in Hallglen.

The first incident involved a white Vauxhall Astra which was scratched and damaged in Annan Court some time between Wednesday, January 16 and Thursday, January 17.

Another vehicle had its windscreen wiper snapped off in Nevis Place between Friday, January 18 and Saturday, January 19.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101.