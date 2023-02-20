Two timing Falkirk offender smashed his own phone when partner tried to call the other woman

Ryan O’Connor’s actions were described as “stupid” and basically him having a “strop” and damaging his own property.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, O’Connor, 24, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – throwing a mobile phone against a wall – at an address in Westfield Street, Falkirk.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At 4am the witness checked his mobile phone and found e-mails pointing to a relationship with another female which she recently suspected. She woke him up to confront him and an argument started.

O'Connor appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"She lifted the phone, saying she was going to call the other female and he has then grabbed the phone, stopping her from doing so. He has then thrown the phone against the wall causing it to smash.

"The phone belongs to him but the SIM card is in her name. She called another witness to call the police and Mr O’Connor has left the address prior to officers arriving. They found him at 4.35am and he was cautioned and charged.”

Sheriff John MacRitchie said: “You shouldn’t have thrown your own phone against a wall – it’s a very stupid thing to do. Basically you had a strop and damaged your own property.”