Two teens arrested after people were threatened with 'large knife' in Falkirk town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Saturday evening when the alarm was raised regarding two troublemakers with an offensive weapon.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Saturday, June 22, officers from Falkirk Response Group 4 and Falkirk Response Group 2 responded to a report of two males threatening members of the public in Falkirk Town Centre. One of these males was brandishing a large knife.
“An area search was carried out and, with the assistance of the town centre CCTV and members of the public, officers were able to quickly identify, and arrest two males aged 16 and 17 for a number of offences.
“These included threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of a knife and possession of a controlled drug. A large knife was also recovered and seized. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”