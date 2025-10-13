Two teens arrested after incident in Linlithgow

Two teenagers have been arrested after an incident yesterday (Sunday).

The two males, aged 19 and 16 years, have now been charged in connection with a disturbance and attempted theft in Linlithgow.

Police were called to premises in Blackness Road around 10.40am on Sunday.

The 19-year-old man will appear in court at a later date, while the 16-year-old youth will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Sergeant Craig Simpson said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, however I'd like to thank members of the public and staff for their support and assistance during this incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1131 of Sunday, October 12."