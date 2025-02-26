Two teen terrors, 16, arrested in Falkirk area village following disorder in public park

By James Trimble
Published 26th Feb 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 16:23 BST

Police officers responded to concerns from residents regarding youth disorder in a public park and arrested two teenagers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Community officers based in Larbert investigated youth disorder and damage in Herbertshire Castle Park, Dunipace. Officers traced two youths aged 16 who were arrested and charged.

"Reports will be sent to the relevant agency.”

PC Andy Davidson added: “Thanks to the community in reporting these incidents, we encourage parents to be aware of their children's whereabouts to help prevent these incidents from taking place.”

