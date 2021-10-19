Two Range Rovers stolen from Falkirk area
Police are now investigating vehicle thefts which saw two Range Rovers stolen from different areas of Falkirk over the last two days.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 8:19 am
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:10 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In the last two days a white Range Rover Sport, registration number F7 ADL, was stolen from the Redding area and a black Range Rover Evoque vehicle, registration SC66 EYJ, was stolen from the Larbert area.
"If you have any info on these thefts contact police on 101, quoting incident 1005 of October 18 or 379 of October 19.”