Two Range Rovers stolen from Falkirk area

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In the last two days a white Range Rover Sport, registration number F7 ADL, was stolen from the Redding area and a black Range Rover Evoque vehicle, registration SC66 EYJ, was stolen from the Larbert area.

"If you have any info on these thefts contact police on 101, quoting incident 1005 of October 18 or 379 of October 19.”

Officers are appealing for information following the two thefts

