Billy Drummond (18) and Anthony Rooney (20) both appeared via videolink at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted possessing unauthorised SIM cards at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

Drummond pleaded guilty to possessing the SIM card on May 9, while Rooney pleaded guilty to possession of cards on January 6, May 20 and May 24.

Both inmates, addresses listed as Polmont YOI, represented themselves at court.

Drummond and Rooney both had possession of unauthorised SIM cards in Polmont YOI

Drummond had been in custody for 12 months and was due for release on November 11.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months, to commence upon his release, with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work in that time.