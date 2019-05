Two men in court in connection with attempted murder in Bainsford

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Bainsford.

A 30-year-old man was remanded in custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court today, while a 26-year-old man was released on bail following an incident in Seaforth Road on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area at around 3.30am after a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the chest.