Two men arrested and £6000 worth of drugs seized in Grangemouth raid
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, July 18 – following information received from the public – community officers executed a search warrant in Grangemouth relating to the supply of controlled drugs.
"The search resulted in the arrest of two adult males, both of whom have been charged for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.
"The search recovered drugs with a street value in excess of £6200 along with a significant sum of cash.”
PC Mackinnon, Grangemouth community officer, added: “Thank you to those who continue to provide police with information allowing operations such as this to take place. By executing search warrants, we can continue to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs in our community.”