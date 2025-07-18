Two men arrested and £6000 worth of drugs seized in Grangemouth raid

Police officers got a tip off from residents which led to the recovery of a significant quantity of drugs and cash two arrests.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, July 18 – following information received from the public – community officers executed a search warrant in Grangemouth relating to the supply of controlled drugs.

"The search resulted in the arrest of two adult males, both of whom have been charged for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The search recovered drugs with a street value in excess of £6200 along with a significant sum of cash.”

Two men were arrested following the drugs raid in Grangemouth (Picture: National World)

PC Mackinnon, Grangemouth community officer, added: “Thank you to those who continue to provide police with information allowing operations such as this to take place. By executing search warrants, we can continue to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs in our community.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper