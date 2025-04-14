Two men arrested and £6000 of drugs seized after search warrants executed in Larbert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Larbert community officers, with assistance from the national operational support unit and local community policing teams, executed two drug search warrants at properties within Larbert.
"A 26-year-old male and a 29-year-old male have both been reported for drug offences and approximately £6000 worth of Class B drugs, have been seized.”
Community Sergeant Billy McFarland added: “Community officers are here to help tackle local problems. Without the support from local communities, results like these wouldn’t be possible. If you have concerns about criminal activity in your area, then please get in touch.”
If people want to report information about drug or other criminal activity they can call police on 101, report online, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.