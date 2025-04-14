Two men arrested and £6000 of drugs seized after search warrants executed in Larbert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police carried out searches of two properties in the Larbert area which led to the arrest of two men and £6000 of drugs being taken off the streets.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Larbert community officers, with assistance from the national operational support unit and local community policing teams, executed two drug search warrants at properties within Larbert.

"A 26-year-old male and a 29-year-old male have both been reported for drug offences and approximately £6000 worth of Class B drugs, have been seized.”

Community Sergeant Billy McFarland added: “Community officers are here to help tackle local problems. Without the support from local communities, results like these wouldn’t be possible. If you have concerns about criminal activity in your area, then please get in touch.”

The searches were carried out at premises in the Larbert area (Picture: Submitted)

If people want to report information about drug or other criminal activity they can call police on 101, report online, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

