Two men arrested and cocaine worth £70,000 seized in Forth Valley area as cops crack down in drugs
On Friday, July 25, officers – acting on intelligence received – stopped a car near Burnee, Alloa, and recovered two kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated £70,000.
Two men, aged 27 and 38, were arrested in connection with this offence.
The cocaine seizure was just one of the successful operations mounted by Police Scotland since Wednesday, July 23, as officers executed warrants and carried out searches throughout the country to take £630,000 of illegal drugs off the streets.
Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry said: “These seizures highlight our dedication to tackling drug crime in Scotland. Controlled substances are dangerous and cause real harm to individuals, families and communities.
"Results like these shows our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”
People with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.