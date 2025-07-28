Two men arrested and cocaine worth £70,000 seized in Forth Valley area as cops crack down in drugs

By James Trimble
Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 08:17 BST
Police Scotland has removed £630,000 worth of illegal drugs from the country’s streets in just a matter of days.

On Friday, July 25, officers – acting on intelligence received – stopped a car near Burnee, Alloa, and recovered two kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated £70,000.

Two men, aged 27 and 38, were arrested in connection with this offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cocaine seizure was just one of the successful operations mounted by Police Scotland since Wednesday, July 23, as officers executed warrants and carried out searches throughout the country to take £630,000 of illegal drugs off the streets.

Two men were arrested and £70,000 of cocaine was recovered following the stop and search in the Forth Valley area (Picture: National World)placeholder image
Two men were arrested and £70,000 of cocaine was recovered following the stop and search in the Forth Valley area (Picture: National World)

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry said: “These seizures highlight our dedication to tackling drug crime in Scotland. Controlled substances are dangerous and cause real harm to individuals, families and communities.

"Results like these shows our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

People with information can call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice