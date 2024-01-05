Two men arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder in Bonnybridge
Two men are due to appear at court later today charged with the attempted murder of a 29-year-old man.
The incident happened in Duncairn Avenue, Bonnybridge in the early hours of Sunday, December 23 last year. The men, aged 24 and 26, are both due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
Police appealed for information following the attack which left the 29-year-old in hospital.
Detective Sergeant Chris Scott said: “We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with our previous appeal for information.”