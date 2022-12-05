The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing the two knives in public in Watling Street, Camelon, on July 14.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 5am and police officers attended at the address. The accused was detained and searched and found to be in possession of two black knives – both appeared to be small kitchen knives.”

The court heard the teenager was “utterly ashamed by his behaviour” and had consumed alcohol while he was on medication at the time.

Police found two knives in the teenager's trouser pockets

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You have indicated this is the most stupid mistake you have ever made – that's a very accurate statement.”