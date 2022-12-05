Two knife toting Falkirk teen makes 'most stupid mistake' of his life
A teenager who was out and about while he was tooled up with two knives in his trouser pockets told police it was the ‘most stupid mistake’ of his life.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing the two knives in public in Watling Street, Camelon, on July 14.
Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 5am and police officers attended at the address. The accused was detained and searched and found to be in possession of two black knives – both appeared to be small kitchen knives.”
The court heard the teenager was “utterly ashamed by his behaviour” and had consumed alcohol while he was on medication at the time.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You have indicated this is the most stupid mistake you have ever made – that's a very accurate statement.”
He deferred sentence until June 1, 2023 for the teenager to be of good behaviour.