Two in court over claimed £254k cocaine haul

Police have arrested and charged two men after seizing cocaine claimed to be worth £254,000 in Stirling.

Officers stopped a car in the Drip Road area at around 9.40am yesterday, and after a search are said to have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £61,000.

Police say they later seized 2.4kg of the Class A drug worth an estimated £193,000, after using search warrants to enter properties and sheds in Craighall Street and Hawthorn Crescent.

Two men aged 23 and 45 have been charged in connection with alleged drug offences and were due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes from Forth Valley CID said: “This is a significant quantity of harmful drugs that has been removed from circulation within our communities.

“This recovery was as a direct result of the initial stop and search by officers on patrol in the local area.

“Drugs will not be tolerated in Forth Valley and we will continue to pursue those who are involved in this sort of criminality to ensure they are brought before the courts.”

Anyone with concerns or information about drug misuse in their area can report this to us via 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.