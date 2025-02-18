Two in court after man's death in Grangemouth
Police were called to a flat in the town’s Paris Street around 12.45am on Friday, February 14.
A 56-year-old man – who officers have not named – was found in the property and pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time, police said the death was being treated as unexplained with a post-mortem to take place.
However, two men were arrested and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Monday).
Graham Bell, 29, from Falkirk and William Rae, 40, from Grangemouth are both charged with assault to injury and danger of life.
Both made no plea during the hearing in private and were remanded in custody.
The case is expected to call again next week.