Two in court after man's death in Grangemouth

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 18th Feb 2025
Updated 19th Feb 2025
Two men have appeared in court following the death of a man in Grangemouth.

Police were called to a flat in the town’s Paris Street around 12.45am on Friday, February 14.

A 56-year-old man – who officers have not named – was found in the property and pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said the death was being treated as unexplained with a post-mortem to take place.

The tragic discovery was made at a property in Paris Street, Grangemouth. Pic: Michael GillenThe tragic discovery was made at a property in Paris Street, Grangemouth. Pic: Michael Gillen
The tragic discovery was made at a property in Paris Street, Grangemouth. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, two men were arrested and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Monday).

Graham Bell, 29, from Falkirk and William Rae, 40, from Grangemouth are both charged with assault to injury and danger of life.

Both made no plea during the hearing in private and were remanded in custody.

The case is expected to call again next week.

