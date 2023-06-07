News you can trust since 1845
Two high value BMWs vanish following Forth Valley house break-in

Thieves broke into a house and then stole two BMWs which police are still trying to trace.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 08:39 BST

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, June 6 in Kenilworth Road, Bridge of Allan. Two male suspects, traced in Edinburgh, were reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Now officers are appealing for witnesses in the Bridge of Allan area to check their CCTV and video doorbell footage as the blue BMW 530 Estate and grey BMW 435 convertible are still missing.

People can call 101 quoting reference CR/0104198/23.

Police are now looking for witnesses to come forward with any CCTV footage they may havePolice are now looking for witnesses to come forward with any CCTV footage they may have
