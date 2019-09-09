‘Two halves’ Grangemouth driver was seven times over limit

A drunken motorist who was found slumped in her car with her mouth open tried to tell police she had merely had “two halves” on her way home.

June Gibson (54), who was found to be seven times over the legal drink driving limit, later told social workers she had only drunk a bottle of wine the night before.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gibson, 84 Beauly Court, Grangemouth, admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs in Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston on June 26.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “It was 2.05pm and the witness saw the accused in her vehicle, lying to the side with her mouth open. The witness thought she was sleeping or was having some kind of medical issue.

“When she talked to the accused her speech was not clear and she was swaying about, looking unsteady on her feet. When police attended they asked the accused where she was going and she told them she was going home and she had had a couple of halves.”

The officers took a reading at the roadside and found Gibson gave a reading of 156 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – seven times over the legal limit.

Gibson, who has a previous drink driving conviction, told social workers in her report she had consumed a wine bottle the night before.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “She mentions about having a bottle of wine the night before, but what she said to police was she had been drinking on the day in question as well.”

Gibson’s defence solicitor told the court her client had no intention of driving again.

Sheriff Livingston told Gibson: “You have quite a serious drinking problem and that needs to be dealt with. You’re either in denial or just plain lying, but what is clear is this needs to be addressed.”

He banned Gibson from driving for four years and placed her on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the conditions she complete 160 hours of unpaid work within six months.