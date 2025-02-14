Two detained after police vehicle pursuit through Braes
A police pursuit through the Braes led to two arrests last night.
The Police helicopter team assisted colleagues from road policing in the operation as a vehicle made its way at speed through the village streets.
It was spotted hovering over the Meadowbank area of Polmont while officers on the ground took part in the “lengthy vehicle pursuit”.
The vehicle being pursued then came to a halt with two people attempting to run off before both were captured and detained.