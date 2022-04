Two people were taken to hospital following the incident on Saturday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 40-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder at King Street, Stenhousemuir, on Saturday April 23, 2022.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday April 25, 2022.”

