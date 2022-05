Two people have been charged after the seizure.

Road policing officers stopped a Peugeot 207 on the M80 near to Cambusbarron at about 11am on Sunday.

They found 2kg of heroin with an estimated street value of £50,000.

Police said that a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug, road traffic and other offences.