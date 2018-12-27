Two charged after windows broken at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon

The culprits who allegedly smashed windows at a charity centre in Camelon have been traced and charged.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre was targeted last weekend.

When staff turned up for work on Christmas Eve they discovered that three glass panels had been smashed.

The cost of the damage is estimated in excess of £3000.

This afternoon Falkirk Police revealed that following extensive enquiries two males had been identified and traced.

Both males have been charged and the case reported to the Procurator Fiscal.