Two charged after drugs find in Falkirk

Following a routine drug search of two men by police officers in Falkirk town centre on Friday, December 29, a search warrant was later executed at an address in Grange Avenue.

This led officers to recover a substantial amount of controlled drugs and a quantity of money, which was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Following the incident, a 22 year old man and a 21 year old woman were both cautioned and charged by officers with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

A report has now been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Anyone with any information relating to the supply of drugs within the community should contact officers by calling 101.