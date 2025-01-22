Two arrested in Falkirk after £3.6 million cannabis farms uncovered
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers found the drugs in Falkirk, Livingston, West Calder and Edinburgh between September 2022 and January 2025.
Two men, aged 29 and 28, were arrested in Falkirk on Monday in connection with serious and organised crime.
They were due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Police Scotland also uncovered £80,000 worth of cannabis and £12,000 in cash during their three-year investigation.
Detective Sergeant John Irvine: “We remain committed to targeting those involved in serious and organised crime in Scotland as we recognise the impact this has on our local communities.
“Disrupting large-scale cannabis cultivations prevents illegal drugs being circulated on our streets.
"This action reiterates our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
"Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to call Police Scotland on 101.
"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."