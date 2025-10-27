Two arrested and charged after man found injured in Grangemouth

Police were called out to deal with an incident which resulted in an injured man being taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.20pm on Friday, October 24, we were called to a report of a man injured at an address in Kings Road, Grangemouth. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

“A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, October 27.”

