Two arrested after Grangemouth drugs bust

The raid happened at an address in Bute Place on Friday and also saw officers apprehend a man who had a warrant out for his arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Community Officers executed a drug search warrant in Bute Place, Grangemouth on Friday morning. As a result a 22-year-old female has been reported for a number of drugs offences and a 21-year-old male was arrested on an apprehension warrant.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

The drugs search was carried out at a premises in Bute Place, Grangemouth