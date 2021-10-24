Two arrested after Grangemouth drugs bust
An early morning drugs raid resulted a woman and a man being arrested by police officers in Grangemouth.
The raid happened at an address in Bute Place on Friday and also saw officers apprehend a man who had a warrant out for his arrest.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Community Officers executed a drug search warrant in Bute Place, Grangemouth on Friday morning. As a result a 22-year-old female has been reported for a number of drugs offences and a 21-year-old male was arrested on an apprehension warrant.”