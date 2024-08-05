Turf war: 'Workman' tools up with shears as Braes gardeners defend their patch
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Darren Reid, 22, had pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in Rosemead Terrace, California on April 29.
Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “It was 11.45am and the accused and his co-accused were walking towards someone holding a garden spade raised in the air.
"Police were contacted and attended in the area. They saw the accused walking along the road while he was in possession of garden shears.”
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, explained that Reid and his colleague had been in the area to see if anyone needed any gardening work done.
Unfortunately they ran into some gardeners who apparently carried out regular work in the area and were “not very happy” to see Reid and his friend arrive on their “patch”.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Reid, 25 Chapel Drive, Stebhousemuir, until August 7.