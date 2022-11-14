Troubled teen's takeaway order tantrum creates trauma for Falkirk family
Carson McLachlan, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and struggling with his father – at his 34 Bruce Street, Falkirk home on December 17, 2020.
Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused was home with his parents and had ordered a takeaway meal, but had no money to pay for it and said his father would have to pay for it.
"His father told him to cancel it and the accused just laughed at him. His parents told him, in that case, they would cancel the takeaway. The accused tried to grab hold of the phone and there was a struggle.
"His father called the police while the accused was shouting abuse at him. When he realised police were on the way he left the property.”
Sheriff Craig Harris noted McLachlan’s young age and the fact he was a first offender and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.