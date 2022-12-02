Troubled teenager runs onto tracks as train approaches Falkirk station

Aidan Clark, 19, ran onto the tracks in front of an oncoming goods locomotive and its string of trucks at Falkirk Grahamston Station after his initial request that police officers should take him home was ignored.

The incident happened at 10.30pm on February 22.

Clark appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to to breach of the peace, racially aggravated conduct, threatening and abusive behaviour and various bail offences.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said police had received calls from members of the public saying youths were causing a nuisance in Newmarket Street, in Falkirk town centre.

Officers searched the area and found the youths on nearby Melville Street.She added: "They were obnoxious and demanded that the police take them home. The role of the police was explained to them. Clark ran then away and straight across the train tracks."He was narrowly missed by a passing goods train, which had to perform an emergency stop. This alarmed the driver, and also caused financial loss to the railway, due to the cost of stopping trains."Clark was traced by the police. He confirmed it was not a suicide attempt but an effort to cause the officers to give him a lift home."

Defence solicitor Marcell Horvath said: "There are clear issues here in relation to what constitutes responsible behaviour. Mr Clark has taken steps to decrease his alcohol use."The incident involving the train could have resulted, unfortunately, in a much more tragic outcome than financial damage to the railway."

He added Clark was currently on benefits, but was "not shy of work" and hoping to get his Construction Skills Certification Scheme card shortly and begin work.

Sheriff Craig Harris told Clark: "This would have utterly terrified the train driver. If you carry on like this you'll end up spending your twenties in a Young Offenders' Institution."