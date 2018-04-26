Trouble after Grangemouth drug deal called off

A falling out between an offender and his source of Valium led to an angry doorstep encounter.

Ewan Neil (19) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, on August 27 last year. Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “The gentleman had sold Mr Neil Valium previously and he had consumed that and wanted more. His memory of what happened is hazy. He doesn’t remember falling out with the man the night before.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Neil, 13c Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, to 40 days in custody, which will be added to the sentence he is currently serving.