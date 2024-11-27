Trio of tearaways charged by police in connection with shoplifting and assault in Bo'ness

A retail worker was assaulted and goods were stolen from shops during a mini crime spree in Bo’ness.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, November 22 and Satureday, November 23, Bo’ness community police team traced and charged three youths in relation to a number of shopliftings and an assault on a retail worker in the Bo’ness area.

Sergeant Derek Wallace added: “We want to thank both members of the public and retail staff who assisted police with their enquiries.”