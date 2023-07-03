Trio of offenders caught with illegal items inside the walls of Polmont YOI

Last Thursday’s court had one offender who tried to conceal a SIM card in a table tennis ball.

However, three more young men had also admitted possession of the illegal item – which can be used to make unauthorised calls to the outside world and has become a more and more prevalent crime in the YOI the last few years.

Billy Drummond, 18, is still serving a sentence at Polmont Young Offenders Institution and appeared at court from custody via video link. He pleaded guilty to

The three offenders were all caught with illegal SIM cards in Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

possession of a SIM card at the YOI on May 9 last year.

Sheriff Charles Lugton noted Drummond, address listed as Polmont YOI, had subsequently breached his community order so he revoked that and sentenced him to

three months in prison.

Sakariya Mohamed, 21, also admitted possessing a SIM card at the YOI on July 1 last year. Now released from custody, Mohamed, 419 Liddlesdale Road, Glasgow,

was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work within six months.

Turning his attention to Callin Lindsay, 44 Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross, Sheriff Lugton noted the offender, who had admitted possessing a SIM at the YOI on April 8 last year, had been complying with his community payback order.