Tried to smuggle cannabis in Quavers

A desperate mum’s clumsy attempts to smuggle a tenner’s worth of cannabis to her son in a packet of Quavers crisps was sniffed out by alert Polmont YOI guards.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, Angela Wilson (42) admitted being in possession of 3.5 grams of the class B drug at the young offenders institution on January 23.

Her actions were caught on CCTV when an item was seen to be placed into a bag of Quavers and pushed across the table.

Wilson, Flat 1-2, 55 Easterhill Road, Tollcross, Glasgow was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 180 hours unpaid work within six months.