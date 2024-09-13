Tributes have been paid to Falkirk man Andrew Main who died following an incident in Wales.

Two men have been charged with the murder of a Falkirk man in Wales.

Andrew Main, 33, was involved in an incident on Princess Way in Swansea on July 17.

He later died from his injuries in hospital on August 14 and a murder investigation was launched by South Wales Police.

Paying tribute to her brother, Andrew’s sister Nikki Main, said: “ Andrew – my baby brother – was sadly taken from us far too soon.

"He was adored by family and friends and beloved by more.

“We are absolutely devastated by his sudden passing and ask anyone with information to please, please come forward.

"He will forever live in our hearts and memories.

"He was a witty man with a huge heart – loyal to the core.

"He was a fabulous brother, fun uncle and supportive daddy to his two children.

"There will never be anyone like Andrew. The hole that has been left in our hearts will never be filled.

"Everyone in our community has been grief-stricken, but we have rallied together as one at this sad time.

"As a family, we are destroyed by what has happened to Andrew.

"We can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support they have shown.”

South Wales Police have confirmed that two men have been charged with Andrew’s murder.

Joseph Dix, 26, of Frome, and Macauley Ruddock, 27, of Bath, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

They both pleaded not guilty and a trial has been set for January 2025.