Tributes as police name two teenagers killed in Forth Valley road crash

Kyle Marshall, 19, and Jayden McConnell, 17, were rear seat passengers of the black Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a HGV on the A91, between the Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout.

Both teens lived in Stirling.

Kyle’s family said he would be “greatly missed” by all who knew him.

Kyle Marshall who was killed in Sunday's collision. Pic: Contributed

The driver of the Corsa, a 17-year-old male, remains in a critical condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A 17-year-old female who was the front seat passenger, has been released from the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with minor injuries.

In their tribute, the Marshall family said: "Kyle leaves behind his devastated mum Jenny and dad Gary, younger brother Hayden and sister Alix, his grans Janet, Eileen and Joyce, and girlfriend Lucy.

"He will be greatly missed by them and all his extended family, as well as his many friends and work colleagues.

Jayden McConnell was the second victim of Sunday's road accident. Pic: Contributed

"The family wish to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence, and also want to thank all the emergency service staff involved in the aftermath of this dreadful accident."

The driver of the HGV, a 29-year-old man, was not injured. He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and released pending further enquiries.

Officers continue to appeal to anyone in the area, who saw the crash or either vehicle, around 3.50pm to get in touch.

Road Policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts are very much with Kyle and Jayden's families and friends at this difficult time.

“We must establish exactly what happened so, regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time to please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”