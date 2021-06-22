Travelling shoplifters steal over £1000 of goods from Falkirk store

David Dodds (55) was described as an “incorrigible shoplifter” and someone who had become quite professional at it, moving from town to town and city to city to steal large amounts of goods.

He was supposedly doing it because of debts his partner had built up through her gambling addiction.

His partner in crime, Gary McGhee (47), became involved due to the need to fund his own gambling addiction.

Dodds and McGhee stole over £1000 of goods from Matalan, Carron Road, Bainsford

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dodds and McGhee had both pleaded guilty to the thefts of household goods they committed at Matalan, Carron Road, Bainsford on June 30, 2019.

It was stated Dodds appeared to be “rightly embarrassed” by his actions and had again become a “habitual shoplifter”, admitted he is someone who steals things on a “relatively regular basis”.

The court heard Dodds’ wife has a gambling addiction and debts had built up.

McGhee, a one-time taxi driver, was described as having a “chronic gambling habit” which had began through boredom – “he had money in his pocket and would go along the bookmakers and spend it there”.

It was stated “his gambling problem is the core reason for him going to steal” as he needed to fund his habit.

Sheriff Derek Livingston, referred to Dodds “touring Scotland shoplifting” and added: “It was quite a little haul in Falkirk on the day in question.”

Addressing Dodds, 1 Prestonwell Crescent, Rosewell, he said: “You have become an incorrigible shoplifter who goes to various towns and cities where you steal a fair bit. You have become fairly professional at it.”

He sentenced him to 162 days in prison.

Sheriff Livingston then places McGhee on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend gambling counselling. He also ordered he have no contact with Dodds for 12 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay in his home, 10 Albert Crescent, Musselburgh. between 7am and 4.30pm for the next three months – to keep him out of the bookmakers.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.