Transport will be provided for cash strapped sexual harm prevention order breacher if he fails to turn up at Falkirk court again
An offender who breached his Sexual Harm Prevention Order by having unsupervised contact with a child failed to attend court because he claimed he had no money to travel there.
Martin McIntyre, 32, had previously pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his order by having contact with someone under the age of 15 on various occasions in the Forth Vallley area between January 4 and January 7, 2019.
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said McIntyre, who lives in Leeds, did not have “sufficient funds” to make the trip up to Scotland, despite there a “significant time” having past since his last appearance, when he could have been saving up.
He had supposedly asked his probation officer to help with the funding, but without success.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on McIntyre, 124 Woodnook Drive, Leeds, until January 31.
He added: “If he isn’t here on the next occasion he will be taken north in custody.”