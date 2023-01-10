Martin McIntyre, 32, had previously pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his order by having contact with someone under the age of 15 on various occasions in the Forth Vallley area between January 4 and January 7, 2019.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said McIntyre, who lives in Leeds, did not have “sufficient funds” to make the trip up to Scotland, despite there a “significant time” having past since his last appearance, when he could have been saving up.

He had supposedly asked his probation officer to help with the funding, but without success.

McIntyre could be heading north in police custody if he fails to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court again

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on McIntyre, 124 Woodnook Drive, Leeds, until January 31.