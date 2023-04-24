News you can trust since 1845
Transport police searching for naked man who sat next to sleeping woman on Polmont to Edinburgh train

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a public indecency incident on a train between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley.

By James Trimble
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST

At 7.21am on Thursday, April 20 April a woman woke to find a man sitting next to her naked. He later put on black jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt and black walking boots before leaving the train at Edinburgh Waverley.

He is white, aged 65 to 70, medium/slim build, 5ft 6ins tall with short grey hair and a stubbly beard.

Call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 with reference 2300044058.

Transport are searching for the naked man who sat next to a sleeping woman on the train between Polmont and EdinburghTransport are searching for the naked man who sat next to a sleeping woman on the train between Polmont and Edinburgh
