Transport police search for man who can 'help them' with Forth Valley train assault inquiry

By James Trimble
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 16:25 BST
British Transport Police have released an image of a man they believe can assist them with their investigation into an assault onboard a train.

The incident occurred on board a train at Stirling Railway Station at around 11.30pm on Friday, April 19.

Officers would urge the male or any members of the public who recognise him to contact police.

Anyone with information can call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 101 of April 20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

British Transport Police have released an image of this man who they are seeking because they believe he can help them with their investigations into an assault on a train (Picture: Submitted)

