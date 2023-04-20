Transgender sex offender Katie Dolatowski sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Katie Dolatowski, 22, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today having previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate – repeatedly punching him on the head and body – to his injury in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on January 22, 2021.

She also admitted breaching her curfew orders in the Falkirk area on April 7 and April 13 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said Dolatowski was liberated from custody on December 30 last year and then on January 1 this year reported at the police station following notification procedures.

Dolatowski attacked an inmate in Polmont YOI

However, she stated she was of no fixed abode and subsequently failed to notify them where she was staying by January 8.

She then called them a day later stating she was staying in a hotel in the Falkirk area.

The curfew breaches followed on from that a few months later when police attended at her address and she failed to make herself known.

The court heard Dolatowski, who was said to suffer from anxiety, was not staying at the location because she felt she was in danger and on the April 8 breach she was found in Aberdeen, miles away from her Falkirk area address.

On April 13 she contacted the Scottish Ambulance Service stating she was having a “mental health crisis”. Police were contacted and she was taken to Falkirk Police Station.

It was stated that her breaches had not had any adverse impact on the public.

Sheriff Craig Harris said a structured deferred sentence was imposed on Dolatowski on January 16 to provide some form of stability in her life and she had made “significant progress” with that order before the curfew breaches in April.

"That gives the court some concern about your ability to follow court orders,” added Sheriff Harris.