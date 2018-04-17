Trailer worth £8500 stolen from Falkirk building site

A tipper trailer valued at around £8500 was stolen from a Falkirk building site.

The vehicle was taken from a locked yard on Westburn Avenue in an overnight raid last Wednesday.

Police have appealed to members of the public for help in tracing both the trailer and the person or persons who stole it.

Sergeant David Bellingham, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A vehicle was stolen overnight from Wednesday, April 11 into Thursday, April 12 in Westburn Avenue, Falkirk.

“Someone has removed the padlock from a gate into a secure building site and stolen a blue tipper trailer worth about £8500.

“If anyone saw or heard anything in the area at this time, please contact police on 101.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.