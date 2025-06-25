Tragic discovery of woman's body in water near Hallglen

Police this evening revealed that the body of a woman has been discovered.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic find came at around 1.45pm today (Wednesday), June 25 when the the body of a woman was found in the water near Hallglen Terrace, Glen Village.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Jennifer Stephen, who was reported missing earlier in the day, has been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer, 36, was reported missing from the Beauly Court area of Hallglen yesterday, June 24, although personal items were recovered by a member of the public.

She was also spotted on the canal towpath near Hallglen Terrace.