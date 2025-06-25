Tragic discovery of woman's body in water near Hallglen
Police this evening revealed that the body of a woman has been discovered.
The tragic find came at around 1.45pm today (Wednesday), June 25 when the the body of a woman was found in the water near Hallglen Terrace, Glen Village.
Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Jennifer Stephen, who was reported missing earlier in the day, has been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries ongoing.
Jennifer, 36, was reported missing from the Beauly Court area of Hallglen yesterday, June 24, although personal items were recovered by a member of the public.
She was also spotted on the canal towpath near Hallglen Terrace.