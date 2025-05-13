Tragic discovery of man's body in Bo'ness as police close down road

The body of a man has been discovered on a busy road in the area.

Police closed off Bridgeness Road in Bo’ness around 7am today after the grim discovery.

Officers have revealed the body is that of a 49-year-old man and his family have been given the sad news.

Although the cause of death is not yet known, police say there appears to be no suspicious circumstances.

The road remains closed after the tragic discovery. Pic: National World

All emergency services were called to the scene after the alert.

The road remains closed between Cowdenhill Road and Harbour Road.

A police cordon and tarpaulin sheets were spotted covering a vehicle on the road.

Inspector Steve Lorimer said: “Around 6.40am, police received a report of a man’s body being found on Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness.

"Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed.

"The 49-year-old man has been identified, and his family informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”