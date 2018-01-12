Tragedy of early morning blaze

A man has died and a woman taken to hospital following a house fire in the early hours of this morning.

The fatal blaze occurred at a property in Grangemouth’s Avon Street around 2.40am.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although his death is being treated as unexplained, the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are currently ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”