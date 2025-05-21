Tracking train man: Police hunt for man following Polmont railway incident
British Transport Police have released an image of the man, who they believe may be able to assist them with their ongoing enquires.
The incident occurred at around 9.45pm on the train, which had departed from Glasgow Central railway station, as it travelled to Polmont station on Friday, March 14.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “The man is of average build with short black hair and he was wearing a black Lacoste tracksuit at time. Officers are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who knows him, to come forward.”
People can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting incident reference number 764 of March 14.
Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.