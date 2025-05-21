Tracking train man: Police hunt for man following Polmont railway incident

Police are on the hunt for a man who can help them with their investigations into an incident onboard a train travelling between Glasgow Central and Polmont.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Transport Police have released an image of the man, who they believe may be able to assist them with their ongoing enquires.

The incident occurred at around 9.45pm on the train, which had departed from Glasgow Central railway station, as it travelled to Polmont station on Friday, March 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “The man is of average build with short black hair and he was wearing a black Lacoste tracksuit at time. Officers are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who knows him, to come forward.”

The image of the man was captured on CCTV (Picture: Submitted)

People can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting incident reference number 764 of March 14.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.