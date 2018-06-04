Toy theft scam for nephew’s Christmas

An obliging auntie pinched over £400 worth of toys from Smyths so her criminal nephew could enjoy a nice Christmas.

Jeanette Marshall (48) then took some of the toys she had stolen back and had the audacity to claim a gift card so she get more items.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Marshall admitted the theft she committed at the Falkirk Central Retail Park store on December 24 last year and the fraud on December 31.

The court heard Marshall’s nephew, who is a known criminal, was living with her a the time and “took advantage” of her and was “demanding” about things he wanted for Christmas.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This was a relatively well thought out fraud taking place over a number of days.”

Marshall, 7 Merchiston Gradens, Falkirk, was places on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and told to complete 60 hours unpaid work within four months, as well as pay Smyths £220 at £20 per fortnight.