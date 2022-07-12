Torphichen man sentenced following sexual assault at Buchanan Street Subway

Alistair McMillan (38), of Priorscroft in the village near Linlithgow, was sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court last Friday (July 8), for section three Sexual Offences (Scotland) 2009 and section 7 Sexual Offences (Scotland) 2009 for communicating indecently.

He was given a community payback order for a year and ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation.

McMillan approached the woman on the stairs of Buchanan Street Subway station in Glasgow, sexually assaulted her, while making indecent sexual comments towards her on August 10, 2021.

The victim reported it to the British Transport Police (BTP) who then launched a full investigation.

BTP Detective Constable Andrew Shields urged anyone who suffers sexual harassment on the railways to contact the force immediately.

He said: “Sexual offending will absolutely not be tolerated on the rail network. Everyone has the right to travel and feel safe.

“We will always take reports of sexual offences seriously when they are reported to us. In this case following our media appeal, McMillan handed himself in to the police. We were then able to bring him before the courts.

The incident took place at Buchanan Street Subway station last August. Photo by John Devlin.